Boom Logistics (ASX:BOL) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.15

Shares of Boom Logistics Limited (ASX:BOL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.14. Boom Logistics shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 42,800 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.15. The stock has a market cap of $57.75 million and a P/E ratio of -5.63.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 3.57%. Boom Logistics’s payout ratio is currently -41.67%.

Boom Logistics Limited provides crane logistics and lifting solutions to resource, energy, utility, and infrastructure sectors in Australia. The company operates through two segments, Lifting Solutions and Labour Hire. It offers mobile and crawler cranes for wet and dry hire with short term or long term hire facilities; tailored elevated work platform (EWP) solutions with a fleet of travel towers and access equipment, and associated services; and project management services.

