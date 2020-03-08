Brokerages Expect Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) to report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. Viavi Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $313.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.83 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on VIAV. BidaskClub raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.89.

In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $27,979.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,300.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,211,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,178,000 after buying an additional 1,614,600 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,807,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,120,000 after buying an additional 407,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,132,312 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,984,000 after buying an additional 74,294 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,003,619 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,065,000 after buying an additional 237,020 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.09. 3,739,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,142. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

