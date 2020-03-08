Brokerages Expect Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) to post ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Wix.Com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Wix.Com reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wix.Com will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wix.Com.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.66. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 27.21% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WIX. BidaskClub cut shares of Wix.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Wix.Com in the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV acquired a new stake in Wix.Com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,983,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.Com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Wix.Com by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,474,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $172,169,000 after purchasing an additional 659,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Wix.Com by 260.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 260,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,446,000 after acquiring an additional 188,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wix.Com stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Wix.Com has a 52 week low of $104.61 and a 52 week high of $156.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.68 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.26.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

