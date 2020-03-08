Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.45

Cambridge Cognition Holdings PLC (LON:COG) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.45 and traded as low as $18.07. Cambridge Cognition shares last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 4,073 shares traded.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Cambridge Cognition in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 27.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 30.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00.

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, a neuroscience technology company, develops digital health products. The company offers CANTAB Recruit, an online patient recruitment platform for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to identify qualified clinical trial participants in high-need indications, such as Alzheimer's disease; CANTAB Connect that provides digital cognitive assessment solutions for pharmaceutical clinical trials in various therapeutic areas from phases I-IV or a cognitive testing software that enhances the chances of success and minimizing the risk of failure in neuroscience research; and Cognition Kit, a digital health platform, which delivers wearable and smartphone apps to provide engaging digital health solutions for the enhancement of patient engagement, demonstration of treatment efficacy, and understanding of a disease and a patient's response to medication.

