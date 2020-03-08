Celestica (TSE:CLS) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.00

Celestica Inc (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.00 and traded as low as $8.33. Celestica shares last traded at $8.64, with a volume of 366,972 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CLS shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Celestica from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Pi Financial set a C$12.30 price target on Celestica and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.30.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.92 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celestica Inc will post 1.2600001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael M. Wilson acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$240,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$240,400.

About Celestica (TSE:CLS)

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

