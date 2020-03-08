Chainlink Tops 1-Day Volume of $544.76 Million (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $1.65 billion and $544.76 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink token can currently be bought for $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Kyber Network, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chainlink alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink launched on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink

Buying and Selling Chainlink

Chainlink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Radar Relay, OKEx, IDEX, Coinbase, COSS, Gate.io, Kyber Network, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.