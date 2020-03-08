Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO)

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2020

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $360.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $358.00 to $330.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Northcoast Research restated a buy rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cooper Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $355.00.

NYSE:COO traded up $8.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $333.81. The stock had a trading volume of 551,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,775. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90. Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $278.50 and a 1-year high of $365.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.02). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $646.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total transaction of $3,043,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total transaction of $1,123,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 211 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Analyst Recommendations for Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO)

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit