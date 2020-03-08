Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $360.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $358.00 to $330.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Northcoast Research restated a buy rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cooper Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $355.00.

NYSE:COO traded up $8.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $333.81. The stock had a trading volume of 551,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,775. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90. Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $278.50 and a 1-year high of $365.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.02). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $646.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total transaction of $3,043,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total transaction of $1,123,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 211 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

