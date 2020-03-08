Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Lifted to Hold at Cfra

Cfra upgraded shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $170.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $140.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CLX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays restated a sell rating on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.54.

NYSE CLX traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $173.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,221,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,495. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $144.12 and a fifty-two week high of $177.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.81. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.36.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Clorox will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

In related news, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total transaction of $42,724,713.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,870,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $147,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,750 shares of company stock valued at $43,218,097 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $18,905,411,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,449,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,362,000 after purchasing an additional 112,927 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,049,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,289,000 after purchasing an additional 397,930 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,289,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,986,000 after purchasing an additional 47,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,089,000 after purchasing an additional 520,194 shares in the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

