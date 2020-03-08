Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $54.97

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2020

Shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $54.97 and traded as low as $47.84. Commonwealth Bank of Australia shares last traded at $47.84, with a volume of 1,884 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.88 and its 200 day moving average is $54.96.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBAUF)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, superannuation, insurance, investment, and share-broking products and services. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, Wealth Management, New Zealand, Bankwest, and IFS and Other Divisions.

