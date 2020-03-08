Comparing YY (NASDAQ:YY) and Agent Information Software (NASDAQ:AIFS)

YY (NASDAQ:YY) and Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.5% of YY shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.0% of YY shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares YY and Agent Information Software’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YY $2.29 billion 1.93 $321.29 million $7.13 7.67 Agent Information Software $5.15 million 1.89 $510,000.00 N/A N/A

YY has higher revenue and earnings than Agent Information Software.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for YY and Agent Information Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YY 0 0 6 0 3.00 Agent Information Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

YY currently has a consensus target price of $82.78, indicating a potential upside of 51.35%. Given YY’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe YY is more favorable than Agent Information Software.

Profitability

This table compares YY and Agent Information Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YY 17.76% 7.80% 6.08% Agent Information Software N/A N/A N/A

Summary

YY beats Agent Information Software on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

YY Company Profile

YY Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform. Its platforms enable users to interact in live online group activities through voice, text, and video. The company's primary product is YY Client, which enables users to engage in live streaming online; and offers access to user-created online social activity groups. It also provides game center on YY Client, including a game lobby and VIP game access. In addition, the company offers YY Live APP and Huya APP mobile applications to provide various live streaming contents to its users through mobile operating systems. Further, it develops and operates YY.com and Huya.com, as well as other personal computer (PC) Websites, such as 100.com, Duowan.com, etc. that enable users to conduct real-time interactions and watch live streaming content through Web browsers on PC and mobile, without requiring any downloads or installations. Additionally, the company offers online advertising and promotion services. YY Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Agent Information Software Company Profile

Agent Information Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and services used to create, manage, publish, and access information content through Internet/Web. The company offers its software products and services to customers in the library community market in the United States and Canada. Agent Information Software, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Ontario, California.

