Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ:CYRN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ:CYRN) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $3.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cyren an industry rank of 169 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cyren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

In related news, VP Atif Ahmed sold 27,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $31,562.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,378.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cyren by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 530,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cyren by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,104 shares during the period. Finally, Warburg Pincus LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cyren by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC now owns 32,211,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624,277 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cyren stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $1.11. The company had a trading volume of 66,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,455. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44. The firm has a market cap of $60.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.48. Cyren has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Cyren Company Profile

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions worldwide. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.

