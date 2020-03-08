DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Now Covered by Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their target price on DexCom from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on DexCom from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on DexCom from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on DexCom from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.95.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $286.56. 838,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,783. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $259.02 and a 200 day moving average of $204.47. DexCom has a 1-year low of $107.44 and a 1-year high of $306.71. The company has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 265.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.61.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.00 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 6.85%. Research analysts expect that DexCom will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Jeffrey Moy sold 362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.10, for a total transaction of $100,672.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.01, for a total value of $117,505.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,199 shares of company stock worth $11,836,755 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,017,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,062,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 395,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $84,293,000 after acquiring an additional 46,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 6,272.7% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 141,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,030,000 after acquiring an additional 139,630 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.