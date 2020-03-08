DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $330.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DexCom from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on DexCom from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DexCom from to in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on DexCom from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of DexCom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $262.95.

Get DexCom alerts:

Shares of DexCom stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $286.56. 838,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,783. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $259.02 and its 200-day moving average is $204.47. The stock has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.34, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.61. DexCom has a 52 week low of $107.44 and a 52 week high of $306.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. DexCom had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that DexCom will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Moy sold 362 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.10, for a total value of $100,672.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,456,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.17, for a total value of $326,576.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,326,807.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,199 shares of company stock valued at $11,836,755. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $194,992,000 after purchasing an additional 61,506 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in DexCom by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,205,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $263,601,000 after acquiring an additional 56,352 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in DexCom by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,874 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $244,759,000 after acquiring an additional 59,161 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,017,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 752,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $164,538,000 after acquiring an additional 299,754 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.