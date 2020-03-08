Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $27.36

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.36 and traded as high as $39.50. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $37.07, with a volume of 2,711,400 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.16.

Get Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAZ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.