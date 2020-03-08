Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:DSM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.26

Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.26 and traded as low as $8.04. Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund shares last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 205,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSM. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 179,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 164,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 15,342 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 141,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 18,444 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $853,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $427,000. 6.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average maturity of greater than 10 years.

