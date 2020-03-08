Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.09

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2020

Shares of Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.07. Elite Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 1,757,425 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ELTP)

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of proprietary orally administered controlled-release drug delivery systems and products. The company operates in Abbreviated New Drug Applications for Generic Products and New Drug Applications for Branded Products segments.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Elite Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elite Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit