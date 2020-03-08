Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A (NYSE:AKO.A) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.98

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A (NYSE:AKO.A)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.98 and traded as low as $12.12. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A shares last traded at $12.32, with a volume of 2,900 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average of $14.96.

Embotelladora Andina SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina SA was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

