First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Merchants from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of First Merchants from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Get First Merchants alerts:

NASDAQ:FRME traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.50. 270,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,828. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.41. First Merchants has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.14.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.20 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 10.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Merchants will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

In related news, Director Michael C. Marhenke bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Also, insider Jeffrey B. Lorentson sold 4,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $205,554.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Merchants by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in First Merchants by 12.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,938,000 after buying an additional 11,725 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 10.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 50.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 52,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.