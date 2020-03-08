First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FMBH. DA Davidson downgraded First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Shares of FMBH traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.18. The stock had a trading volume of 45,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,166. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.39 and its 200 day moving average is $33.96. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a 12-month low of $26.46 and a 12-month high of $36.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $458.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.70.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $45.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 23.30%. Research analysts forecast that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $28,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,652,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 5,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $181,470.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 222,104 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,966.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,539 shares of company stock worth $1,881,583 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 10.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. 33.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

