Fletcher Building (ASX:FBU) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.83

Fletcher Building Limited (ASX:FBU) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.83 and traded as low as $4.75. Fletcher Building shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 785,717 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$5.17 and its 200-day moving average is A$4.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.01.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Fletcher Building’s previous Interim dividend of $0.07. Fletcher Building’s dividend payout ratio is currently -120.00%.

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building and construction products in New Zealand, Australia, North America, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Steel, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, Australia, and Formica and Roof Tile Group segments.

