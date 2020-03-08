Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FWRD. Zacks Investment Research cut Forward Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Forward Air from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.50.

Shares of Forward Air stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,329. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Forward Air has a one year low of $54.94 and a one year high of $72.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.08). Forward Air had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $381.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Forward Air’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Forward Air by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 8,608 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 12,726 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 3rd quarter worth $317,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 309,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 320.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 153,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,756,000 after purchasing an additional 116,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

