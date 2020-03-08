Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $33.28

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.28 and traded as low as $26.90. Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) shares last traded at $26.90, with a volume of 18,754 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GZPFY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. VTB Capital downgraded shares of Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Get Gazprom Neft' PAO (GDR) alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.81.

PJSC Gazprom Neft, an integrated oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas in Russia, the CIS countries, and internationally. The company also involved in the production, distribution, and marketing of refined petroleum products. It holds interests in 90 resource licenses in the oil-producing regions of Russia; and production projects in Angola, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Romania, Serbia, Iraq, and Venezuela.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Gazprom Neft' PAO (GDR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gazprom Neft' PAO (GDR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.