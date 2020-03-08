Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub cut shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Gilat Satellite Networks from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Gilat Satellite Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th.
GILT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.80. 931,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,528. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $10.76.
Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Israel, Latin America, Asia, the Asia Pacific, North America, Africa, Europe, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.
