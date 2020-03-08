Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub cut shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Gilat Satellite Networks from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Gilat Satellite Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

GILT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.80. 931,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,528. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $10.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,957,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,159 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,960,556 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,343,000 after buying an additional 160,358 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 865,582 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,254,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 4th quarter worth $11,426,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,091 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Israel, Latin America, Asia, the Asia Pacific, North America, Africa, Europe, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.