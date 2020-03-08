Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GPRE. ValuEngine cut Green Plains from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Green Plains from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of GPRE stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.15. 756,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,213. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $366.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.52. Green Plains has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $715.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.00 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 15.30% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Green Plains will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd A. Becker sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $1,209,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,865,479.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 81,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $1,016,571.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,513,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,710,913.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,718 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,252. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Green Plains by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,761,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,188,000 after acquiring an additional 603,888 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Green Plains by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 898,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after purchasing an additional 14,256 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,093,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Green Plains by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 340,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 45,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Green Plains by 411.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 294,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 236,653 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

