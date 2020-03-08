Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hasbro from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hasbro from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS traded down $1.72 on Friday, reaching $72.75. 1,800,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,486. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $70.93 and a fifty-two week high of $126.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.58 and its 200-day moving average is $104.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hasbro will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,365,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,488,124.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Hasbro by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,177,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,487,000 after buying an additional 1,834,636 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,561,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,946,000 after buying an additional 2,924,409 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hasbro by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,321,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,036,000 after buying an additional 302,993 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,038,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,144,000 after buying an additional 306,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Hasbro by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,651,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,684,000 after buying an additional 140,717 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

