H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut H&E Equipment Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut H&E Equipment Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Shares of HEES stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.42. 320,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,832. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $770.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.87. H&E Equipment Services has a fifty-two week low of $19.87 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $348.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.42 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEES. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 315.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in H&E Equipment Services by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in H&E Equipment Services by 3,573.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in H&E Equipment Services by 578.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.