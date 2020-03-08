HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $70.58

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $70.58 and traded as low as $56.99. HeidelbergCement shares last traded at $56.99, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.39 and its 200-day moving average is $70.54.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HLBZF)

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.