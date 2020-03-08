Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HELE. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $227.00 price objective (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on Helen of Troy to $223.25 in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Helen of Troy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $212.56.
Shares of Helen of Troy stock traded down $7.12 on Friday, reaching $153.44. 290,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.78. Helen of Troy has a 1-year low of $108.31 and a 1-year high of $198.59.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Helen of Troy by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.
About Helen of Troy
Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.
Further Reading: FinTech
Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.