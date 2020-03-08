Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HELE. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $227.00 price objective (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on Helen of Troy to $223.25 in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Helen of Troy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $212.56.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock traded down $7.12 on Friday, reaching $153.44. 290,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.78. Helen of Troy has a 1-year low of $108.31 and a 1-year high of $198.59.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $474.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.17 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Helen of Troy by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

