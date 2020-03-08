Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) PT Lowered to $14.00

Mar 8th, 2020

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its price target reduced by Cfra from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HPE. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a sell rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.48.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.99. 16,163,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,814,635. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $246,675.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,432.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Keerti Melkote sold 66,130 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $1,056,096.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,494.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,164 shares of company stock worth $1,779,022 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 156,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $509,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,230,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,468,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054,145 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 338,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 9,286 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,134,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,377,000 after purchasing an additional 154,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Analyst Recommendations for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Comments


