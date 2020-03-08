Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HIBB. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.51.
Shares of Hibbett Sports stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $19.02. 340,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,764. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average is $23.48. Hibbett Sports has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $324.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.71.
About Hibbett Sports
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.
