Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HIBB. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.51.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Shares of Hibbett Sports stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $19.02. 340,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,764. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average is $23.48. Hibbett Sports has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $324.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 1,236.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 21.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 744,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,038,000 after purchasing an additional 37,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 43.8% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 190,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.