Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HOMB. Citigroup lowered shares of Home Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Home Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.60.

NASDAQ HOMB traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $16.22. 1,070,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,836. Home Bancshares has a one year low of $15.74 and a one year high of $21.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $167.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Bancshares will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Home Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

In related news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,667 shares of Home Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $32,189.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tracy French acquired 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.09 per share, with a total value of $44,320.50. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 19.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 43,499 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,080,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,754,000 after acquiring an additional 59,522 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 202,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 52.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 425,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,994,000 after acquiring an additional 147,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 106,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

