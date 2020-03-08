Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Aegis

Aegis upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Aegis currently has $13.20 target price on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.04.

NASDAQ:HRZN traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $12.53. 215,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,661. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $13.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.42.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $12.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.95%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

