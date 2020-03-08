Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Howard Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howard Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.75.

NASDAQ:HBMD traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.68. 35,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,247. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.26 and a 200 day moving average of $16.57. Howard Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.48 million, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.30.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Howard Bancorp had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $22.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 million. On average, analysts predict that Howard Bancorp will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Howard Bancorp news, insider Priam Capital Fund I, Lp sold 23,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $419,602.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,885,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,213,999.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,071 shares of company stock worth $14,919 over the last three months. 23.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Howard Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Howard Bancorp by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Howard Bancorp by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Howard Bancorp by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Howard Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 772,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after acquiring an additional 15,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

