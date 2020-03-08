i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IIIV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded i3 Verticals from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. TheStreet raised i3 Verticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BTIG Research downgraded i3 Verticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised i3 Verticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,374. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.72 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.80. i3 Verticals has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $41.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.05 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO David Scott Meriwether sold 3,000 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $83,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56 shares in the company, valued at $1,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

