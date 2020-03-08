Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Infinera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infinera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Infinera from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Infinera from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infinera currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.59.

Get Infinera alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INFN traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.37. 6,304,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,874,059. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.49. Infinera has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Infinera had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 30.29%. The company had revenue of $384.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Infinera during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Infinera by 18.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 56,130 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Infinera during the fourth quarter valued at $3,386,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Infinera by 9.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 268,812 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 23,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.