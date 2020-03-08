InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut InterDigital Wireless from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of InterDigital Wireless stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,977. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. InterDigital Wireless has a 12-month low of $47.02 and a 12-month high of $72.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.97.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.17. InterDigital Wireless had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $102.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. InterDigital Wireless’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that InterDigital Wireless will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,331,267 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,541,000 after purchasing an additional 112,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at $24,010,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,676,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,889 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,206,000 after purchasing an additional 219,895 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 2,350.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,609,000 after purchasing an additional 321,911 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterDigital Wireless Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

