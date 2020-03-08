InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $33.16

Shares of InterGroup Corp (NASDAQ:INTG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.16 and traded as low as $27.10. InterGroup shares last traded at $27.10, with a volume of 100 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised InterGroup from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.26.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InterGroup stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InterGroup Corp (NASDAQ:INTG) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 1.96% of InterGroup worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

InterGroup Company Profile (NASDAQ:INTG)

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. It operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The company's hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, grand ballroom, five level underground parking garage, pedestrian bridge, and Chinese culture center.

