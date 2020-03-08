Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.25

Intermap Technologies Corp (TSE:IMP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.25 and traded as low as $0.22. Intermap Technologies shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 7,040 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $4.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.25.

Intermap Technologies Company Profile (TSE:IMP)

Intermap Technologies Corporation, a geospatial information company, provides geospatial solutions and analytics in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers InsitePro, a configurable insurance underwriting software; and NEXTView, a configurable data solution. The company also provides geospatial data acquisition and production services; and value-added data licenses.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Intermap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.