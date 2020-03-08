Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.57

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $38.57 and traded as low as $35.74. Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF shares last traded at $36.80, with a volume of 27,325 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.42 and its 200 day moving average is $38.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 10,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 611.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 12,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Financial Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Financial Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

