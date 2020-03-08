iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Stock Price Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.21

iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:FM)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.21 and traded as low as $27.00. iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF shares last traded at $27.44, with a volume of 61,600 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.20.

Get iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,348,000. CX Institutional raised its position in iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 22,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF by 2,486.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $56,000.

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.