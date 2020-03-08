Jewel Price Hits $0.30 on Top Exchanges (JWL)

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Jewel has a total market cap of $16.42 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jewel has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Jewel token can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00003289 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, P2PB2B and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Jewel Profile

Jewel (JWL) is a token. It was first traded on July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,035 tokens. Jewel’s official website is jewelpay.org . The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Jewel is medium.com/@jewelpay . Jewel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Jewel

Jewel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, P2PB2B and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jewel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jewel using one of the exchanges listed above.

