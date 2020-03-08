KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KLAC. Cowen boosted their price objective on KLA from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Nomura restated a buy rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Sunday, February 9th. UBS Group downgraded KLA from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded KLA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $174.69.

KLAC stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,858,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,013. The company has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. KLA has a 12 month low of $101.34 and a 12 month high of $184.50.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 21.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLA will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. KLA’s payout ratio is 40.19%.

In related news, EVP Teri A. Little sold 3,877 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total transaction of $602,020.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,754 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total value of $646,476.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,639 shares of company stock worth $1,570,577. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,294,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of KLA by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 254,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,414,000 after buying an additional 33,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

