Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.91

Komatsu Ltd (OTCMKTS:KMTUY)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.91 and traded as low as $19.47. Komatsu shares last traded at $19.90, with a volume of 343,715 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Komatsu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Komatsu from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.91. The company has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.69.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Komatsu had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Komatsu Ltd will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Komatsu Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KMTUY)

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining, and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

