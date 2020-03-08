LMP Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:SCD) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.55

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.55 and traded as low as $13.01. LMP Capital and Income Fund shares last traded at $13.13, with a volume of 52,800 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.55.

Get LMP Capital and Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $36,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 814,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,659,000 after buying an additional 132,099 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 431,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 81,472 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 956,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,872,000 after purchasing an additional 62,414 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 53,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 20,820 shares during the period.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:SCD)

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.