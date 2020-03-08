Marret Resource (TSE:MAR) Earning Extremely Negative Media Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Marret Resource (TSE:MAR) have trended extremely negative on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Marret Resource earned a media sentiment score of -4.56 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Marret Resource has a one year low of C$0.36 and a one year high of C$0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.52.

Get Marret Resource alerts:

Marret Resource Company Profile

Marret Resource Corp. focuses on natural resource lending activities in Canada. The company engages in investing in public and private debt securities of companies in various natural resource sectors comprising energy, base and precious metals, and other commodities, as well as companies involved in exploration and development activities.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Marret Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marret Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.