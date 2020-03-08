Mechanical Technology (OTCMKTS:MKTY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.79

Mechanical Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:MKTY) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.79 and traded as low as $0.64. Mechanical Technology shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 2,042 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of -0.04.

Mechanical Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MKTY)

Mechanical Technology, Incorporated, through its subsidiary, MTI Instruments, Inc, designs, manufactures, and markets precision linear displacement solutions, vibration measurement and system balancing solutions, precision tensile measurement systems, and wafer inspection tools worldwide. It offers electronic gauging instruments for position, displacement, and vibration applications in the industrial manufacturing/production markets, as well as the research, design, and process development market.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Mechanical Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mechanical Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.