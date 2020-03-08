MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.06

Shares of MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITEY) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.06 and traded as low as $16.68. MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR shares last traded at $17.13, with a volume of 47,125 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.55.

About MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITEY)

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company engages in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings. It also operates outlets and other retail facilities; offers services for various needs of condominiums, custom-built housing, purchase and sales, leasing, brokerage areas, renovations, and management; and develops office building, residential, commercial facility, and other real estate properties.

