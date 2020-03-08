Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) PT Lowered to at Piper Sandler

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from to in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Neuronetics’ Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.29) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on STIM. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neuronetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Neuronetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Neuronetics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.67.

Neuronetics stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $2.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,080,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $50.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.24. Neuronetics has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $17.76.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 51.08% and a negative net margin of 46.35%. The company had revenue of $17.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Neuronetics will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Gregory Harper bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,112. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

