Nomura Trims Target (NYSE:TGT) Target Price to $131.00

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2020

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price decreased by Nomura from $136.00 to $131.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Nomura currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TGT. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Target from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down from $133.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reiterated a hold rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.61.

TGT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,369,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,774,682. The stock has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Target has a 12 month low of $70.03 and a 12 month high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Target will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,137,890 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $658,728,000 after buying an additional 363,988 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $684,508,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,041,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Target by 353.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 176,983 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,691,000 after acquiring an additional 137,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Analyst Recommendations for Target (NYSE:TGT)

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit