Nomura Trims Target (NYSE:TGT) Target Price to $131.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price decreased by Nomura from $136.00 to $131.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Nomura currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TGT. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Target from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down from $133.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reiterated a hold rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.61.

TGT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,369,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,774,682. The stock has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Target has a 12 month low of $70.03 and a 12 month high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Target will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,137,890 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $658,728,000 after buying an additional 363,988 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $684,508,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,041,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Target by 353.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 176,983 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,691,000 after acquiring an additional 137,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

