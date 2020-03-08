Noranda Income Fund (TSE:NIF.UN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.04

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2020

Noranda Income Fund (TSE:NIF.UN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.04 and traded as low as $1.87. Noranda Income Fund shares last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 23,258 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.04. The firm has a market cap of $71.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.65.

Noranda Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:NIF.UN)

Noranda Income Fund operates as an income trust. The company owns electrolytic zinc processing facility and ancillary assets located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Québec that produces refined zinc metal and various by-products from zinc concentrate. Its products include jumbo zinc, a product customized with alloy for steel customers to enhance the productivity of galvanizing lines; zinc shot, a product that is used to produce electro-galvanized steel for the car industry; and granulated zinc that is used in the production of fertilizers and reagents for the pulp and paper industry.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Noranda Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noranda Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit