Noranda Income Fund (TSE:NIF.UN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.04

Noranda Income Fund (TSE:NIF.UN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.04 and traded as low as $1.87. Noranda Income Fund shares last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 23,258 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.04. The firm has a market cap of $71.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.65.

Noranda Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:NIF.UN)

Noranda Income Fund operates as an income trust. The company owns electrolytic zinc processing facility and ancillary assets located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Québec that produces refined zinc metal and various by-products from zinc concentrate. Its products include jumbo zinc, a product customized with alloy for steel customers to enhance the productivity of galvanizing lines; zinc shot, a product that is used to produce electro-galvanized steel for the car industry; and granulated zinc that is used in the production of fertilizers and reagents for the pulp and paper industry.

